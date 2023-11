NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our October 31st KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Ellen Fenner, who works with the alliance and is the executive director of the Minot Symphony Association.

During the conversation, Fenner discussed why an alliance of nonprofits is important, when the luncheon is happening, what finalists are being announced, what the goals are for this year and years to come, if this event is open to the public, and what people will learn from the event.