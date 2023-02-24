BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 24th KX Conversation, Kyara Brown spoke with Katie Johnke, the nutrition services coordinator at Bismarck-Burliegh Public Health. During the conversation, Johnke discussed where and when the event is taking place, what the Yoga Trail and Snow Art are, who all is going to be there, if there will be anything for people if they get chilly, and how important it is for people to get moving in the winter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.