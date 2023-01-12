BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 12th KX Conversation, Adrienne Oglesby spoke with Gene LaDoucer, the director of public affairs for AAA. During the conversation, LaDoucer discussed what happened at the committee meeting, what the current law is, what this changes for the roads now, how many drivers know about the Move Over law, and how successful this will be in legislative.
