BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 4th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Annette Broyles, Extension Agent for 4-H Development. During the conversation, Broyles discussed how many kids are involved in 4-H, how the state is celebrating National 4-H Week, why it’s important to enroll your kids, and its impact on the community.
