NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our May 9th KX Conversation, Christina Randall spoke with Jason Ziegler, the Mandan Chief of Police.

During the conversation, Ziegler discussed what it takes to be a police officer, what the most challenging part is, what people misunderstand, what’s new with the Mandan Police Department, what it will look like in five years, and what there is to like about being in law enforcement.