BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our November 17th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Erin Oban, State Director for USDA Rural Development. During the conversation, Oban discussed why National Rural Health Day is so important, how they help people access the programs and resources, what their top priorities are, and the biggest project or goal they have for the new year.