(KXNET) — For our April 10th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Scott Peterson, the deputy director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

During the conversation, Peterson discussed what is the purpose of the meetings, how people can attend, how people can get their questions answered as well as what’s discussed at the meetings.

For the statewide live stream, questions can be submitted via chat during the meeting. Here are the locations and times for all the meetings:

District 2: Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville, and Ward counties April 17 at 7 p.m. at Velva Wildlife Club (1901 U.D. Highway 52 in Velva) Contact and advisory board member: Travis Leier, Velva (701) 240-3690

Districts 3 and 4: Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Ramsey, Rolette, Towner, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina, and Walsh counties April 17 at 7 p.m. at Lake Region State College, Heritage Hall (1801 College Dr. N in Devils Lake) Contact and advisory board member: Edward Dosch, Devils Lake (701) 351-4202, Bruce Ellertson, Lakota

District 8: Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Hettinger, Slope, and Stark counties April 18 at 7 p.m. in Beach Contact: TBA Advisory board member: Rob Brooks, Rhame

District 6: Barnes, Dickey, Foster, Griggs, Logan, LaMoure, McIntosh, Stutsman, and Wells counties April 24 at 7 p.m. at City Hall (120 Eighth St. E in Harvey) Contact and advisory board member: Cody Sand, Ashley (701) 535-1071

District 5: Cass, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele, and Traill counties April 24 at 7 p.m. at City Hall (31 Fifth Ave. N in Kindred) Contact: Darrell Kersting (701) 373-1483 Advisory board member: Doug Madsen, Harwood

District 1: Divide, McKenzie, and Williams counties April 25 at 7 p.m. at Keene Contact: TBA Advisory board member: Beau Wisness, Keene

District 7: Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan, and Sioux counties April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Game and Fish Main Office (100 N Bismarck Expressway in Bismarck) Contact: TBA Advisory board member: Jody Sommer, Mandan

Burleigh, Emmons, Grant, Kidder, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sheridan, and Sioux counties