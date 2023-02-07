BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 7th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Reice Haase, the deputy executive director for ND Industrial Commission. During the conversation, Haase discussed what people don’t know about ND Industrial Commission, what projects are coming up that the commission has helped with, how the commission is advocating for renewable and fossil fuel energy initiatives, and what types of projects they are looking for in the future.

