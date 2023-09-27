NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our September 27th KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Julie Ellingson, the executive vice president, and Elizabeth Neshem, the communications director at the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

During the conversation, Ellingson and Neshem discussed what the NDSA Convention and Trade Show is, what draws people in, what people learn, what ranchers say is on their radar, what policies and topics will be discussed, if new people show up every year, and what people should know.