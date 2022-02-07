Landowners who wish to post private land digitally for the 2022-23 hunting season can now do so on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website.

Chief Game Warden Scott Winkelman joined us for our Feb. 7 edition of KX Conversation to discuss this.

The deadline to post digitally is July 1, so Game and Fish can create print and digital content prior to hunting season.

Landowners who enrolled land digitally last year can renew, add or modify postings. Others posting for the first time may need to create a profile, according to Game and Fish.

The 2021 state legislature passed a bill to allow the electronic posting of private land, giving landowners another option for posting private property.