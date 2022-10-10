BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 10th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Anthony Cantor, producer and director of “Never Seen Again.” During the conversation, Cantor discussed why he wanted to focus on Chase Hurdle and Daniel Olson, what he hopes to accomplish, and what the whole process was. “Never Seen Again” premiers on Paramount+ on Tuesday.
