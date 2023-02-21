BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 21st KX Conversation, Alysia Huck spoke with Jeff Fastnacht, the new Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent. During the conversation, Fastnacht discussed when he starts the new position, what he plans to do as Bismarck superintendent, what some of the challenges BPS faces, and how BPS will prevent staffing shortages.

