KX Conversation: New Dickinson Superintendent Dr. Marcus Lewton

KX Conversation
Posted: / Updated:

Dickinson School Board approved Dr. Marcus Lewton as the new superintendent for Dickinson Public Schools on Tuesday night in a special meeting.

Dr. Lewton officially had the word “interim” removed from his title, a position he had been holding since July. He also served as the principal of Dickinson Middle School since 2012.

For our Dec. 8 edition of KX Conversation, Dr. Lewton joined us to discuss his new position, what he’s most excited about, what he thinks are the district’s biggest strengths and weaknesses and more.

