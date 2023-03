BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our March 13th KX Conversation, Taylor Assen spoke with Amanda Lang, the clinical director, and Valerie Meyer-Bitz, the owner of Kids Therapy Center.

During the conversation, Land and Meyer-Bitz discussed what the nonprofit is, what struggles kids and families face, how the center helps, what creative therapies have been successful, and what needs to change with mental health therapy in the state for kids.