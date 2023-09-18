NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our September 18th KX Conversation, Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Lori Capouch, the executive director of the Rural Development Finance Corporation.

During the conversation, Capouch discussed how it works, what the funds can be used for, why the program is a big deal, if this is for new or existing plants, and how people can get more information.

You can get more information by clicking here, or you can call the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives at (701) 663-6501 and ask for Lori.