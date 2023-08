NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our August 22nd KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Janna Pastir, the deputy director of Workforce Development at the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

During the conversation, Pastir discussed how the state office came about, what the role will be in the new office, what services will be available, who will head the office, and if the office is up and running.