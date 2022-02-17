A historic number of small businesses across the country are struggling to increase their workforce, according to a recent National Federation of Independent Business survey.

But a day after Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State address, officials in North Dakota are thanking him for advancing the needs of small business owners.

For more on that in our Feb. 17 edition of KX Conversation is North Dakota NFIB Director Alison Ritter.

We touched on what she thought of the governor’s speech, what has been done for small businesses in the state, the outlook and more.