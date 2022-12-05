BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 5th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Nicholas Quallich spoke with Stephanie Tucker, Furbearer Biologist and Game Management Section Leader for North Dakota Game and Fish. During the conversation, Tucker discussed who the popular carnivores are, what animals are a threat to the public, why carnivores are a good thing in the state, and how they function in the winter.