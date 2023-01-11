BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 11th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with Ed Murphy from the North Dakota Geological Survey. During the conversation, Murphy discussed what our caves tell us about North Dakota, what erosional pipes are, what the caves offer to plants and animals, what Native Americans and early settlers used them for, and if there are any undiscovered caves.
