BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 22nd KX Conversation, Joel Porter spoke with Doug Goehring, the North Dakota Ag Commissioner. During the conversation, Goehring discussed how things are looking for dairy farmers, how many dairy farmers are in the state, which county has the most farmers, what the Dairy Program is, and when and where the North Dakota’s Dairy Convention is.
