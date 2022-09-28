BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our September 28th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Curt Stanley from the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association. During the conversation, Stanley discussed what the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association is, what their convention next week is about, how North Dakota is compared to other states, what the sheep and lamb population looks like, and the plans for the future.