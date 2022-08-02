BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— For our August 2nd KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with North Dakota Lottery Sales & Marketing Manager Ryan Koppy. Koppy discussed the contribution the lottery makes to the state, preparing to give people a chance to win a major jackpot and more.
