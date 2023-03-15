BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The duty of a nurse is beyond saving lives, being by your side in need, and caring for you at the hospital.

Their job runs in conjunction with our state leaders as well. With that said, it is essential that nurses continue to have a presence during the legislative process.

From fighting for one patient, all patients, and advocating for all in our state, the North Dakota Nurses Association does just that.

They work to advance the nursing profession by advocating for the professional development of nurses and safety in the workplace. And during the 2023 legislative session, one bill specifically is on the organization’s radar.

“One of the top bills that we’re advocating for is the Senate Bill 1121,” explained the association’s Executive Director, Sherri Miller, “which is the healthcare worker assault bill. It’s making an assault on a healthcare worker, any healthcare worker — not just nurses, but anywhere in the facility. That includes clinics and long-term care facilities. Currently, it’s just in the emergency rooms, but we know that violent acts can happen anywhere within the facilities, so we’re advocating strongly on that bill, and I think it might be coming to the committee hearing next week.”

Miller recommends all nurses get involved in The North Dakota Nurses Association.

You can learn more about the NDNA online.