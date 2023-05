NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our May 30th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Josh Steffan, the education and programs chief for the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department.

During the conversation, Steffan discussed what the new features are, how cold the rivers and lake are and if they are safe to swim in, what’s recommended for people who’s never been to North Dakota, and if parks and rec expect lots of out of visitors.