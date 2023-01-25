BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 25th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Josh Teigen, commissioner for the North Dakota Department of Commerce, and Kevin O’Leary, founder of O’Leary Ventures. During the conversation, Teigen and O’Leary discussed what the partnership is all about, how the group aims to accomplish the partnership, and how the partnership will help the state’s development fund.