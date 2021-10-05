KX Conversation: North Dakota United President Nick Archuleta

For our Oct. 5 edition of KX Conversation, we welcomed North Dakota United President, Nick Archuleta.

Right now, North Dakota United is urging school districts to use some of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds to provide paid leave in case of a COVID-related absence.

