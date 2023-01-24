BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 24th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Jean Nudell, the museum administrator, and Darrah Steffen, the paleontology curator. During the conversation, Nudell and Steffen discussed what the museum is all about, what they’re expecting to be new for 2023, what paleontology projects are going on, and what families can learn during ATV and site tours.