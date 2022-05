Buying local is important in keeping a community’s economy thriving, and Pride of Dakota makes sure businesses owned and operated by those in North Dakota are showcased in stores and venues across the state.

For more on Pride of Dakota, we sat down with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring in our May 17 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on the recently released market and showcase dates for this year, popular products made and manufactured in the state, new products and more.