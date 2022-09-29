BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our September 29th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Travis Finck, executive director for North Dakota Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents. During the conversation, Finck discussed how many public defenders there are in North Dakota, how many cases they manage, what their biggest issues are, and the importance of public defenders.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Top Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now