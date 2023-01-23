BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our January 23rd KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Holly Triska-Dally, the North Dakota State Refugee Coordinator. During the conversation, Triska-Dally discussed how the state helps facilitate refugees, how many refugees are living in the state, what countries they’re coming from, what the most difficult thing is about resettling, and how North Dakotans can get involved.
