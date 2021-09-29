KX Conversation: Renae Moch discusses COVID booster shots in North Dakota

CDC recommended booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now being distributed across North Dakota.

For our Sept. 29 edition of KX Conversation, we talked about those booster shots and who’s eligible.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch joined us.

We also discussed the difference between a third vaccine dose and a booster, and more.

To get your booster shot at the Oct. 7 drive-through clinic, you can register online. The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments are required. Otherwise, you can call 701-355-1540 to schedule an appointment at 500 E Front Ave in Bismarck.

