KX Conversation: Renae Moch discusses COVID booster shots in North Dakota

CDC recommended booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now being distributed across North Dakota.
For our Sept. 29 edition of KX Conversation, we talked about those booster shots and who’s eligible.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch joined us.
We also discussed the difference between a third vaccine dose and a booster, and more.
To get your booster shot at the Oct. 7 drive-through clinic, you can register online. The clinic is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments are required. Otherwise, you can call 701-355-1540 to schedule an appointment at 500 E Front Ave in Bismarck.
See More
- KX Conversation: Celebrating the Bismarck Lions Club’s 100th anniversary with Karen DaSilva
- KX Conversation: Shawn Kessel talks upcoming Main Street North Dakota Summit
- KX Conversation: Office of Budget and Management Director Joe Morrissette