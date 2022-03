Rep. Josh Boschee (D-Fargo) joined us for our March 2 edition of KX Conversation to discuss the state’s investments in Russia and to preview the State Investment Board’s special meeting on Thursday.

Boschee touched on his thoughts about the Russian assets, what he thinks may happen in the meeting and more.

The meeting was called earlier this week by Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford to discuss Legacy Fund investments in Russia. The meeting was called in light of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine.

