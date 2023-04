(KXNET) — For our April 25th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Mark Hanson, the senior public relations representative at MDU.

During the conversation, Hanson discussed why it’s important that people dial 811 before digging, what MDU professionals do after 811 is called, how far the lines are underground, what extra steps there are if someone is using a contractor, and how someone should handle working around the lines.