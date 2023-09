NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our September 6th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Joseph Irvine, Lieutenant of the Salvation Army in Williston.

During the conversation, Irvine discussed what the food pantry and distribution center is, what happens with donations in season transitions, what the greatest issue is for food insecurity, how communities can get involved, and what demographics come in most for food.