NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our October 5th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Trevor Martinson, the digital initiatives specialist at the North Dakota State Library.

During the conversation, Martinson discussed where and when it’s taking place, if it’s just for photos, where photos and documents go after they’ve been scanned, why it’s important to digitize things, why people should do this, how many items people can bring, if it costs anything, and if people need to sign up.

Scan Day is happening on October 17 from 1-5 p.m. at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library, you can sign up by stopping by the library or calling them at (701) 355-1480.