(KXNET) — For our April 28th KX Conversation, Alysia Huck spoke with Jeremy Putt, the scoutmaster of Troop 5401.

During the conversation, Putt discussed where and when the Scouting Power & 5K Color Dash is taking place, what happens in a color dash, where the funds are going, what the funds will be used for, and what makes Troop 5401 stand out from the rest.