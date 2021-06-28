KX Conversation: Sean Sullivan with Wreaths Across America on Giving in July

KX Conversation
Posted: / Updated:

For our June 28 edition of KX Conversation, we welcomed Sean Sullivan with Wreaths Across America.

Now, you may be thinking, it’s the end of June. Why are we talking wreaths?

We asked Sullivan to explain Giving in July, an opportunity to “do good twice.”

See More

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News