KX Conversation: Sen. Hoeven discusses the borders reopening for nonessential travel

The U.S. will reopen its borders to nonessential travel next month for fully vaccinated travelers, ending a 19-month freeze due to the pandemic.
For our Oct. 13 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Sen. John Hoeven who’s been pushing for this move for a while now.
We discussed his hopes for those not vaccinated, how proof of vaccination will work at the border and more.
See More
- KX Conversation: Dr. Joseph Lee talks upcoming Recovery Reinvented
- KX Conversation: Julie Ellingson, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association executive vice president
- KX Conversation: Google Cybersecurity Expert Grace Hoyt