BEACH, N.D. (KXNET) — For our May 8th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Kimberly Gaugler, the city auditor of Beach, North Dakota.

During the conversation, Gaugler discussed how they welcome people to the city, what online resources they have, how those resources help the community grow, what some of the needs the city needs to fill, and what the city would recommend to other cities.