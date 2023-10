NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — For our October 2nd KX Conversation, Brooke Williams and Jamarlo Phillips spoke with Andrea Placher, library director at Williston Community Library.

During the conversation, Placher discussed the concert that’s happening, how music can tell stories, why those stories need to be told, who can go to the concert, what the event says about North Dakota’s history, and if there will be books and information to check out.