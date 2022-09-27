BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our September 27th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Tony Weiler, executive director of the State Bar Association of North Dakota. During the conversation, Weiler discussed how the North Dakota legal field is doing, how many attorneys are in the state, what kind of legal expertise North Dakotans are known for, and what the future looks like for the State Bar Association.