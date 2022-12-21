BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our December 21st KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Jon Godfread, a North Dakota insurance commissioner. During the conversation, Godfread discussed what the five-year accreditation renewal is, what it allows them to do, do it means to Jon to be elected the vice president of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, and what duties he will have.
