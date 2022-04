After back-to-back storms this month, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation are teaming up to provide some much-needed relief to cattle ranchers.

To tell us more about it, Dan Rorvig, president of the Stockmen’s Foundation, joined us for our April 26 edition of KX Conversation.

We touched on how significant the losses are coming from the storms, how long it takes a rancher to recover, the disaster relief fund and more.