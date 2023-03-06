BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our March 6th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Avery Johnson, Student Nurse of the Year at NDSU Nursing at Sanford Health. During the conversation, Johnson discussed when she found out she had this honor, what led her down this career path, what she’s pushed for at the legislative level as Director of Service projects for the school’s Nursing Students’ Association chapter and director of legislation and education for the North Dakota Nursing Students’ Association board, and how it feels to have this honor.

