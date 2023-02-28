BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 28th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Falan Johnson, LCSW at Dakota Family Service. During the conversation, Johnson discussed why we see higher suicidal rates in the spring, if North Dakota sees a trend in numbers doubling or tripling in the spring compared to other seasons, what warning signs there are, if those signs look different from season to season, and what advice or services Dakota Family Services provide.

