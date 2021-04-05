KX Conversation: Talking NCAA championship game with Chris Hagan

Monday’s NCAA championship game is one fans have been waiting for!

Gonzaga and Baylor square off in the title game, marking the first time since 2005 the top two teams in overall seeding meet in the final.

So for our April 5 edition of KX Conversation, Chris Hagan joined us live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis to talk March Madness and the championship game.

“It’s a lot in 30 hours, but it is what it is,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “My guys have been great at game preparations all season, so consistent with effort and the attention to detail on game night. So, we’re definitely banking on that.”

To recap, Jalen Suggs banked in a shot from a step inside the midcourt line at the buzzer to lift the Zags to a 93-90 overtime victory over UCLA. The game ended after 11 p.m. Saturday.

By the time that happened, Baylor (27-2) was back at the hotel.

“We were probably like everyone else on the eighth floor of the hotel,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said of the reaction to The Shot.

“Pandemonium erupted.”

Gonzaga has spent the entire season at No. 1 in the AP poll. Baylor spent 15 of 17 weeks at No. 2 and finished at No. 3 (behind Illinois).

Few has been head coach at Gonzaga since 1999 and helped build the tiny school into a powerhouse. Drew took over a Baylor program eviscerated after the 2003 murder of player Patrick Dennehy by a teammate.

You can watch the championship game on CBS, starting at 8:20 p.m. A preview of the game begins at 7:20.

KX News at 10 will air at 10:30 tonight, after the game ends.

