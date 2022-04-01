For our April 1 edition of KX Conversation, Josh Meny was at the State Republican Convention in the Capital City and spoke with Carma Hanson, the second vice chair for the North Dakota GOP.

Hanson will give the nominating speech for Sen. John Hoeven on Saturday.

They discussed the rise in delegates, the Senate race between Hoeven and Rick Becker, her speech and more.

Parking for the convention is available to the south of the Event Center. There is not a convention hotel designated this year.

All events for the weekend will be held at the Bismarck Event Center with the exception of the governor’s reception and dinner, which will be held at Sixteen03 Event Center.

The Dem-NPL State Convention was held last weekend.