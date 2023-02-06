BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our February 6th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Maggie Barth, the educational architect at The Innovation School. During the conversation, Barth discussed how this type of schooling is different from traditional ones, who it’s for, how the school promotes project-based learning, and what the kids’ transition is like when they go to a traditional school setting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.