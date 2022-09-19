BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our September 19th KX Conversation, Cameron Brewer spoke with Dawn Mayer, child passenger safety program director at the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services. During the conversation, Mayer discussed why booster seats are needed, not to rush the transition, how old kids should be, and other information about them.
