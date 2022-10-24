BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 24th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Bruce Johnson and Kyla Splichal, foresters for the City of Williston. During the conversation, Johnson and Splichal discussed what’s significant about winning the 2022 Tree City USA Tree Award, the amount of time and effort that goes into the needed requirements, and some of the work that goes on behind the scenes to maintain the trees.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Today's Top Stories
Latest Videos
Featured on KXNET.COM
Latest Local News
Latest Local Sports News
Latest State News
Latest National News
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now