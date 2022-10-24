BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — For our October 24th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich spoke with Bruce Johnson and Kyla Splichal, foresters for the City of Williston. During the conversation, Johnson and Splichal discussed what’s significant about winning the 2022 Tree City USA Tree Award, the amount of time and effort that goes into the needed requirements, and some of the work that goes on behind the scenes to maintain the trees.